Kanye West Sneakily Drops New Song "Beauty And The Beast" During Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kanye West has been teasing a new album called Bully for quite some time now. Overall, he is getting into his promotion bag in the worst way possible. If you were to go to his Twitter page, you would know exactly what we mean. He is making some very bizarre assertions. For example, moments ago, he admitted to hitting women in his personal life. Meanwhile, he continues to make comments about Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and of course, his various enemies.

During the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl performance, Kanye quietly dropped a new song on the Yeezy website called "Beauty and the Beast." Overall, this is a song that Kanye had been teasing for quite some time. When you hear it, you might recognize it. Although, for many fans, Kanye has been someone to ignore these days. It is clear he doesn't have the same excited fans that he used to.

When Is Kanye West Releasing "Bully?"

As for the new album Bully, there is no release date for this project. When it comes to Kanye West, there is really no point taking any stock into what he says about his release dates. He always seems to blow smoke and mirrors in this regard. Seldom has the artist ever been on time with his work. Having said that, it is interesting to see Kanye go through the same cycle he always does. We saw this playbook back in 2022 although it all went down on Instagram. Now, we are seeing it on Twitter, a platform that is a lot more sympathetic towards right-wing thought and anti-semitism.