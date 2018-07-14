lead role
- MoviesFreddie Gibbs Reflects On Playing A Rapper In His Film DebutFreddie Gibbs film debut in "Down With The King" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this past weekend. By Aron A.
- MoviesJulia Roberts Playing Harriet Tubman Would Equal Boycott Says Family Member"Just straight up disrespectful and a slap in the face."By Chantilly Post
- MoviesJamie Foxx Says He Talked Idris Elba Out Of Lead Role In "Django Unchained"Kind of. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Yachty Reportedly Set To Star & Executive Produce MTV's "How High 2"Lil Yachty is set to star as Roger in MTV's "How High 2."By Aron A.
- TVJill Scott Cast In "First Wives Club" Lead Role Alongside Michelle ButeauThe artists are starring in a revamped version of the 1996 comedy.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentScarlett Johansson Pulls Out Of "Rub & Tug" Film ProductionThe actress has finally understood why the LGBTQIA+ community condemned her being cast as the film's lead.By Zaynab