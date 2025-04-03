Yung Miami Pregnancy Rumors Fly After Femcee Reveals Bizarre Craving

Recently, Yung Miami took to social media to open up about one of her more unusual cravings, leaving fans to speculate. The former City Girl shared a photo of a container of corn starch on her apparent Finsta account, hinting that there could be some significance to her strange snacking habits. “When I start craving this you know what that mean,” she wrote.

Of course, Instagram users in The Shade Room's comments section immediately began to theorize that Yung Miami is pregnant. "Congratulations on your bundle of joy [heart emoji]," one of them writes. "If u prego just say that lol," someone else says. While many believe the femcee could have a little one on the way, others point out that her corn starch craving could mean something else entirely. For example, it might just indicate that she's lacking essential nutrients like iron or zinc.

Is Yung Miami Single?

It remains to be seen whether or not Yung Miami is actually expecting, but these aren't the first rumors the "CFWM" rapper has faced in recent months. Following her split from Diddy, there's also been a great deal of speculation about her relationship status. Back in December, she was spotted at the same restaurant as Stefon Diggs. This resulted in rumors that the two of them were an item, though she wasted no time before setting the record straight on X. "I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!!" she declared at the time. "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!"