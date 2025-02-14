DaBaby & Yung Miami Are An Inseparable Pair On Raunchy "IMA HOE TOO"

DaBaby and Yung Miami sparked some reactions with flirtatious tweets directed at one another earlier this month, and it seems it was all to promote this right here.

Previously, the podcast host was with Diddy . Additionally, Miami was seen around Stefon Diggs not too long ago either. With that said, folks were curious as to why DaBaby was shooting his shot. Well, we know why now as it was to help rollout this new Valentine's Day-themed single, "IMA HOE TOO." It's their first-ever collaboration with each other and their chemistry is quite good, all things considered. They have this playful energy, and it makes for an entertaining and raunchy listen. Essentially, they love being nasty and sexy for each other and they aren't going to let any stop their relationship from coming to an end. Check out "IMA HOE TOO" with the streaming links below.

Are DaBaby and Yung Miami dating? That's a question that we and the fans were wondering earlier this month. The rappers sent each other some tweets that would suggest that the two were looking to be each other's valentine this year. DaBaby made his move first writing, "Somebody find out if @YungMiami305 got a Valentine for next week?" Then, he followed up with, "If she do I wonder if the n**** know how to fight." Yung Miami would hit back, suggesting that DaBaby knows how to reach her. "If you want me you know where to find me."

