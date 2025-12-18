Earlier this year, Diddy was sued by a woman named Ashley Parham. In her lawsuit, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the mogul and others at a party in 2018. Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was accused of helping cover up the alleged incident.

This week, the lawsuit was dismissed due to “failure to prosecute.” Reportedly, plaintiffs were told multiple times that the lawsuit would be dismissed if they continued to miss deadlines. “The barrier to obtaining counsel therefore does not appear to be Plaintiffs’ capacity to seek counsel, but the willingness of counsel to be retained in the matter," United States District Judge Rita F. Lin ruled. "There is no indication that this barrier is likely to resolve.”

“This is over and the truth has prevailed,” Pelletier’s attorney said of the dismissal, per Maui Now. “Nine months ago, my client was named in a federal lawsuit containing allegations that are so outrageous, so disconnected from reality that we knew immediately these were complete fabrications.”

Ashley Parham Diddy Lawsuit

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This case died not because it was settled," he added. "Not because it went to trial, but it just collapsed under its own falsehoods."

Yesterday (December 17), Pelletier himself addressed the dismissal. “To those who threw out allegations or promoted a false narrative to those who hurt my family, you should be ashamed of yourselves and your actions," he said. "Not only do you owe a long overdue apology to my family, it should be louder and more vocal than the false narrative you helped spin."

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen also recently issued a statement. He previously recommended that the Police Commission place Pelletier on leave amid the lawsuit.

“I am grateful that the civil lawsuit against Police Chief John Pelletier was dismissed, and I am confident that the judicial process functioned as it should," it begins. "I extend my aloha and compassion to Chief Pelletier and his ʻohana, who have endured a prolonged and difficult process."