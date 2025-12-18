Maui Police Chief Seeks Apology After “Outrageous" Diddy Lawsuit Dismissal

BY Caroline Fisher
Maui Police Chief Diddy Lawsuit Dismissal Hip Hop News
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
This week, a lawsuit filed against Diddy, Druski, and Odell Beckham Jr earlier this year was dismissed by a judge.

Earlier this year, Diddy was sued by a woman named Ashley Parham. In her lawsuit, she alleged that she was sexually assaulted by the mogul and others at a party in 2018. Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. were also named as defendants in the lawsuit. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier was accused of helping cover up the alleged incident.

This week, the lawsuit was dismissed due to “failure to prosecute.” Reportedly, plaintiffs were told multiple times that the lawsuit would be dismissed if they continued to miss deadlines. “The barrier to obtaining counsel therefore does not appear to be Plaintiffs’ capacity to seek counsel, but the willingness of counsel to be retained in the matter," United States District Judge Rita F. Lin ruled. "There is no indication that this barrier is likely to resolve.”

“This is over and the truth has prevailed,” Pelletier’s attorney said of the dismissal, per Maui Now. “Nine months ago, my client was named in a federal lawsuit containing allegations that are so outrageous, so disconnected from reality that we knew immediately these were complete fabrications.”

Read More: Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy, Druski & Odell Beckham Jr Dismissed

Ashley Parham Diddy Lawsuit
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“This case died not because it was settled," he added. "Not because it went to trial, but it just collapsed under its own falsehoods."

Yesterday (December 17), Pelletier himself addressed the dismissal. “To those who threw out allegations or promoted a false narrative to those who hurt my family, you should be ashamed of yourselves and your actions," he said. "Not only do you owe a long overdue apology to my family, it should be louder and more vocal than the false narrative you helped spin."

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen also recently issued a statement. He previously recommended that the Police Commission place Pelletier on leave amid the lawsuit.

“I am grateful that the civil lawsuit against Police Chief John Pelletier was dismissed, and I am confident that the judicial process functioned as it should," it begins. "I extend my aloha and compassion to Chief Pelletier and his ʻohana, who have endured a prolonged and difficult process."

Read More: Diddy Set To Appear On Camera For Sexual Assault Lawsuit Deposition

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
