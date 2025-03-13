Diddy Claims CNN Destroyed The Only Video Of Him Assaulting Cassie & It Could Have Major Trial Implications

The prosecution is hoping to use the video of Diddy hitting Cassie in an effort to show a history of behavior.

Diddy's legal team is claiming that CNN destroyed the only copy of the full security footage showing the Bad Boy mogul assault Cassie at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2016. In turn, they want to exclude the video from Diddy's upcoming trial. The InterContinental Hotel in question has since closed and TMZ reports there are no other known copies of the footage.

In a letter obtained by the outlet, Diddy's defense writes: "CNN purchased the only known copy of the Hotel's surveillance footage, uploaded that footage into a free editing software, altered the video and then destroyed the original footage, even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation." They add that CNN altered and edited the footage by "covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence. It also includes speeding up the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are. As a result, the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question." While Diddy's not on trial for the attack, the prosecution was hoping to use the video in an effort to show a history of behavior. CNN has yet to comment on the situation.

When Is Diddy's Trial?

Diddy is currently awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He pleaded not guilty shortly after his arrest, last year, and has denied all of the allegations against him. The trial will be kicking off on May 5th. Cassie's legal team has since responded to Diddy's latest strategy, labeling the argument, "disingenuous." Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, told TMZ: "I am confident that the video fairly and accurately represents what happened, will be admitted into evidence."

In addition to the criminal case, Diddy's been facing a number of lawsuits with allegations of their own over the last year as well. Earlier this month, one woman amended a previous lawsuit against him to include allegations against both Druski and Odell Beckham Jr. As caught by AllHipHop, Diddy's legal team says the complaint “demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday.”

