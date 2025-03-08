DJ Akademiks Offers A Surprising Prediction About Diddy's Criminal Case's Outcome

Diddy was recently hit with a new federal indictment that accuses the Bad Boy mogul of forced labor and employee assault.

DJ Akademiks and his theories mostly apply to the latest Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef updates, but he also offers some significant commentary on Diddy. For those unaware, the Bad Boy mogul was recently hit with a new superseding federal indictment accusing him of forced labor. More alleged crimes showed up in this filing, and they add onto previous sex trafficking and racketeering charges against Sean Combs. He and his legal team deny all accusations of wrongdoing in this case as they deal with other civil lawsuits. The Cassie situation is the only one with video evidence that corroborates Puff's abuse. But Ak is skeptical about this new indictment and thinks it could result in a win for him.

"That seems like bulls**t," DJ Akademiks remarked concerning Diddy's case and these new accusations. "So, theoretically, that could be, 'Yo, y'all n***as need to get this project done or I'ma slap the s**t out of one of y'all.' This seems kind of weak. [...] I'ma be honest with you. There is a possibility that Diddy beats this entire case, and he's clearly angling that he's going to take this all the way. [They didn't] push back from May 5 as the trial date. They're coming up with bulls**t."

Diddy's Response To Indictment

Furthermore, DJ Akademiks also remarked that Diddy's abuse of Cassie became crystal clear. However, he theorized that Combs could still somehow provide alleged proof that she consensually engaged in the sexual activities the indictment alludes to. Not only that, but Ak just doesn't think that the crimes prosecutors are trying to prove will result in a life sentence. In other words, he's not caping for Combs, but he doesn't see this as the bombshell condemnation that others perceive.

"Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by federal prosecutors," Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo stated after the indictment. "He looks forward to his day in court, when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will." We will see in about two months how this trial kicks off and what other developments it will bring.

