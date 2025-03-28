Boldy James And Antt Beatz Team Up On New Album "Hommage"

Boldy James is maybe the most active artist in hip-hop today. It feels like he has something new every week, and this week is not any different. Following February's excellent Token of Appreciation with producer Chuck Strangers and two albums within a few weeks of each other to open January, Boldy is once again back with another album. This time, he's linked up with Detroit producer Antt Beatz for Hommage, his fourth full-length release of 2025 so far and another worthy addition to the Boldy James canon. A canon that is expanding at a breakneck pace these days.

Boldy James is associated with Westside Gunn and the rest of Griselda, so there are moments in his catalogue where one forgets that he's from Detroit. However, Hommage is produced by Antt Beatz, who has been at the forefront of Detroit's hip-hop renaissance. He's also worked with 42 Dugg and Icewear Vezzo. Antt brings a similar soundscape to this project. Here, Boldy is unmistakably Detroit. Hommage also features appearances from Baby Money and BandGang Lonnie Bands, two local artists. Boldy James also sounds at home over the beats, bringing new energy that is not always present on his releases, completely contrary to his normal slow flow. Overall, Hommage is an impressive album. Another outing for these two in the future would be very welcome. Boldy has more music on the way, including an album with New York producer V Don. Until those get formal releases, check out this one below.