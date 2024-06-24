Tee Grizzley's Goes Through Near-Death Experience In "Robbery 7" Music Video

Tee Grizzley has fans impressed with his newest track.

Tee Grizzley has continued his "Robbery" series by sharing the seventh installment for fans on Friday. In a music video for the track, Grizzley faces a near-death experience and converses with God to find forgiveness for his actions before returning to the world of the living. He concludes the first verse with the brutally honest lines: "I felt the еmbrace, it's been a minute since I dropped tears / I'm like, 'What about all them shootings? What about all them n****s that died? / All the hurt I put in they family heart, all the fear I put in they eyes' / Said, 'Everything gon' make sense, just not right now / You came close, but you ain't die, it's not your time.'"

In response to the music video on YouTube, fans have been loving the new release. "The lyrical story telling with the cinematography to match will never get old," one top comment reads. Another fan posted: "Man this so hard I love the message about GOD in the beginning that was hard," with several fire emojis. In other news, Grizzly recently linked up with J Cole to film a music video in New York City. Further details on the unreleased song are unclear but check out Grizzly's newest single, "Robbery 7," below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Tee Grizzley on HotNewHipHop.

Tee Grizzley Continues His "Robbery" Series

