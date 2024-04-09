Drake Was Reportedly Unsure About Joining J. Cole At Dreamville Festival

The events that followed add a lot of context to his comments.

Drake and J. Cole are both right at the heart of the biggest story in rap music right now. Last month, Future and Metro Boomin dropped their new album WE DON'T TRUST YOU which featured the song "Like That." During his guest appearance on the track, Kendrick Lamar took shots at both rappers claiming that there's no such thing as a "big three." J. Cole was the first to deliver a response in song when he dropped his surprise Might Delete Later mixtape over the weekend. Though the album did contain shots at Kendrick, Cole apologized just a few days later. During his Dreamville festival set he took back his claims about Lamar and apologized.

That's why it's no surprise to hear that Drake was in an awkward position over attending the festival and performing alongside Cole. During a recent episode of the Rory & Mal podcast, Mal revealed that he asked the rapper if he would be at Dreamville Fest and got an unsure answer. Drizzy wasn't sure if he would show up of if they would even want to perform "First Person Shooter." Given what Cole eventually did during the festival it's probably no surprise that Drake was unsure if he wanted to be on-stage with him. Check out the clip of Mal discussing it below.

Drake's Hesitation On Dreamville Festival

Earlier this week, a message Drake left on a whiteboard had fans speculating that he could be responding to Kendrick soon. The message spoke on the competitive nature of hip-hop and the lack of peace that comes with it. Given how disappointed many were with Cole's response and his immediate backtracking many are hyped to see if Drake can come closer to challenging Kendrick. No concrete details of when a new track might drop have emerged yet.

What do you think of Drake expressing his hesitation over joining J. Cole at Dreamville festival? Do you think he and Cole should stop performing "First Person Shooter" going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

