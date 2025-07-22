Mal Absolutely Despises Tyler The Creator's New Album "DON'T TAP THE GLASS"

BY Devin Morton 1125 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rory-mal-tyler-the-creator-hip-hop-news
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Tyler The Creator dropped his new album on Monday morning, and Mal from the "New Rory And Mal" podcast had some words for it.

Tyler The Creator dropped his ninth album, DON'T TAP THE GLASS, on Monday morning, after just a couple days of notice. The album's sparked a variety of opinions, most of which lean pretty positively. However, one of the dissenting opinions on the new release comes from Mal of the New Rory and Mal podcast. The duo got into a bit of a debate about the album on the latest episode of their show.

Mal started by saying he hoped that Tyler The Creator didn't have the top rap album on the charts next week. When Rory asked why, he responded that the album was "trash" and "not it." By the time they got together to record their show, the album had only been out for a few hours, which Rory suggested was not enough time to form an opinion on a new project.

Mal conceded that he'd only heard the album "2.5 or 3" times before the show, but he was not a fan of what he heard. He did repeatedly stress that he was a fan of Tyler The Creator's music. However, the album was not hitting for him on his first listens in the way that other projects have. He also added that if he keeps listening to it, his opinion may change in the future. But he also didn't care for the "sonic risks" Tyler took. "Nothing really grabbed me and was like, 'okay, this is hard,'" Mal said.

Read More: Tyler, The Creator "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" Review

Tyler The Creator New Album

Rory loved DON'T TAP THE GLASS, though he also admitted that he had not gotten a lot of time to sit with it. At recording time, he'd only heard the album once. However, he had a lot of praise for what he heard, particularly the last three tracks.

Rory also questioned if Tyler should start being put in conversations with the "Big 3" of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, adding that his discography next to those three can be debated about. He followed that by expressing some hope that Tyler will start to drop more often. He likened his hopes to Nas and Hit-Boy's run of six albums in three years.

It will be interesting to see how the public continues to react to Tyler's surprise drop. It will also likely snag that #1 spot that Mal alluded to, but the actual number of sales will be the discussion point, especially on such short notice.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 69.3K
Tyler The Creator New Album Dont Tap The Glass Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Unveils New Album "Don't Tap The Glass" Coming Out Very Soon 3.4K
Tyler The Creator Dont Tap The Glass Release Time Hip Hop News Music Tyler The Creator Confirms "Don't Tap The Glass" Release Time And Tells Fans To Mellow Their Hype 30.8K
tyler-the-creator Music Videos Tyler The Creator Recruits LeBron James & Clipse For Confrontational "Stop Playing With Me" Visual 1339
Comments 0