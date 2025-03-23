Drake Finally Announces "NOKIA" Music Video Coming Out This Week

It seems like the universal highlight off of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is the Drake solo cut "NOKIA," although we're sure PARTYNEXTDOOR would've skated on it, too. Following the track's commercial success and fan acclaim, the 6ix God finally announced its music video's release date. This Friday (March 28), we will finally get the full visual treatment, as announced by Drizzy on his Instagram Story today (Sunday, March 23). He had already teased this music video amid fans' cries for more rollout material for $$$4U, and fans only hope that this isn't the end. There are plenty of other highlights that fans want to see.

In fact, those very same highlights contributed to the project's continuous performance when it comes to sales numbers. Drake and PND's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is reportedly the fastest-selling album of 2025 so far, with over 500,000 album-equivalent units sold at press time. This sets it up for a Gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in the near future, and pairs up with high-performing tracks on multiple streaming services. Despite the LP's melancholic and soft tendencies, folks found replay value in spades no matter what mood they assumed.

Speaking of successful streaming songs, Drake's "Fake Love" surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams, extending his record for the rapper with the most songs to surpass this metric with 23 cuts. Other recent milestones, though, might fall on more critical ears. It's officially been a full year since the Kendrick Lamar battle began, with fans reminiscing about the whole saga on social media this weekend. That obviously came with too many narratives and developments to sum up, but both MCs are still on top of the world.