Drake's "Fake Love" Surpasses 1 Billion Streams, Expanding His Historic Lead

Drake's track, "Fake Love," has officially surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, becoming the Toronto rapper's 23rd song to do so. The feat comes as he's already the rapper with the most songs to reach the milestone. He originally released "it "Fake Love" as the lead single for his project, More Life, back in 2017. On the song, he sings about friends and associates in the music industry only showing him love while he's on the top of the game, an issue he's been dealing with more than ever over the last year, following his fallout with Kendrick Lamar and several other artists.

In the wake of the news, fans on social media have been celebrating Drake's continued success. "I was listening to More Life yesterday. Yet another Drake album full of HITS!!!" one user wrote in response to Kurrco on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan added: "I mean he’s been in the game since 2006.. a cross genre superstar, this was bound to happen. Drake just don’t need to be beefing anymore & he good."

Drake's Next Album

Looking ahead, Drake recently hinted at what he has in store for his "next chapter" during a post on Instagram. Sharing a series of pictures of himself as well as a screenshot of Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread, he wrote: "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me."

The update came shortly after the release of his collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. While he didn't make too many references to Kendrick Lamar or other artists he's been feuding with, it appears that may change on his next project.