Drake & PartyNextDoor’s Snag Impressive Streaming Title For The Third Week In A Row

Last month, Drake and PartyNextDoor teamed up to unleash their anxiously awaited album, "$ome $exy $ongs 4 U."

It's been a hugely successful few weeks for Drake, and fortunately, it doesn't look like he's losing any momentum. On Valentine's Day last month, he dropped his anxiously awaited album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Various songs from the project like "Nokia," "Gimme A Hug," and more were quick to become fan favorites and top the charts.

It even recently came in at No. 1 on the Billboard top streaming albums list for the third week in a row. This is certainly no small feat, but it's far from the only one Drake has to celebrate these days. He and PartyNextDoor reached all sorts of impressive milestones following the release of $$$4U. Over the weekend, for example, "Nokia" reached No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music for the first time ever. While listeners continue to enjoy the project, many have questions about what's next for the Toronto rapper.

Drake's Next Album

While this remains to be seen, he did drop a few cryptic hints earlier this week. In an Instagram post featuring a series of random photos and clips, he teased what's to come, alluding to his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar and others. "U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold," his caption read. "But my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me. 😮‍💨"

While many are looking forward to what's next for Drake, his message didn't exactly sit right with others. This includes Charlamagne Tha God, who clowned him for it on The Breakfast Club. "Okay, Drake. All you did was lose a rap battle," he said. "That's all it was. Nobody has handled losing a rap battle worse than Drake."

