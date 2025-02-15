JBL Speakers Returns Fetty Wap's "Again" To Top of TikTok Charts

Fetty Wap has reclaimed the top spot on a Billboard chart as "Again" leaps from No. 8 to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 for the week of February 15. The TikTok Billboard Top 50 ranks the most popular songs on the platform in the U.S. The ranking factors in user engagement, video views, and content creation. This latest chart reflects activity from February 3-9. Unlike other Billboard charts, it exclusively tracks TikTok performance. "Again" appears on Fetty Wap's 2015 self-titled album.

"Again" dominates just a week after its debut, coinciding with its resurgence on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 41. Originally peaking at No. 33 in 2015, the track's revival stems from a viral trend. A popular meme features the song with distorted audio, mimicking the sound of a JBL speaker from a decade ago. In the week ending February 6, "Again" racked up 12.2 million official U.S. streams. That is a 154% surge—earning it a No. 30 re-entry on the Streaming Songs chart. This renewed interest has also propelled Fetty Wap’s 2015 self-titled album to No. 33 on the Billboard 200, its highest position since May 2016.

Fetty Wap's "Again"

The JBL Speaker Trend on TikTok is a viral audio meme where songs are edited to sound as if they’re being played through an old JBL Bluetooth speaker, typically with exaggerated bass, muffled treble, and a nostalgic, distorted quality. The effect mimics how music often sounded on cheap or worn-out speakers in the early 2010s, evoking a sense of nostalgia for that era. This type of trend reflects TikTok’s ability to revive old songs by tapping into collective nostalgia, often transforming them into viral hits once again.