Fetty Wap Appears To Be Doing Well In New Prison Picture

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Fetty Wap attends Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center on November 21, 2021 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fetty Wap seems to be making friends.

Fetty Wap shared a new picture of himself in prison on Instagram, on Saturday. In the caption, he paid tribute to one of his friends he met in prison while sharing a photo of them posing together. "You never no where life a take you but you find some good ppl along the way," he wrote. "I got a few homies I met during my time down that’s real stand up n***s .. my brudda Tay Banga da Prez & Da Mobsta."

Fans called for Fetty's freedom in the comments section. Police arrested him for drug trafficking conspiracy in 2021. He is currently serving six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges a year later.

Fetty Wap Performs At Rolling Loud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Fetty Wap performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Fetty previously discussed what life has been like on the inside during an interview with XXL, last year. At the time, he was focused on writing and working out. "I work out," he said. "You know, I just do the regular push-ups, pull-ups, dips and squats, like regular workout in here. We don’t got no weights in here, though. I eat a lot and I write. I’ve been writing a lot. I don’t wanna spoil it, but I’ve been writing different things, like from trying to write a little book and write music, and I was trying to write a series for a TV show. Keep my mind occupied and just, you know, staying off the negativity that goes on with all the politics, you know what I’m sayin’?"

Fetty Wap Remains Behind Bars

Check out Fetty's latest update on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fetty Wap on HotNewHipHop.

