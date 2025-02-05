Fetty Wap Clears Up Viral Prison Release Rumors

Fetty Wap has clarified that he is still behind bars after rumors of his release surfaced online, this week. Taking to his Instagram Story, he shared another post from someone who appears to be a relative clearing up the situation. “He’s not out yet. @fettywap1738 free you brother I love you!” the person wrote. The Bureau of Prisons website still lists Fetty’s release date as March 13, 2027.

The "Trap Queen" rapper has been in prison since pleading guilty to drug charges in 2022. The following year, he was sentenced to six years in prison. It's unclear how rumors that he found his way into an early release began to surface. Check out the post on his Instagram Story below.

Fetty Wap Will Remain Behind Bars

As it stands, it appears that Fetty will be remaining behind bars until 2027. He previously described his decision to sell drugs as "cowardly" during an interview with XXL in 2023. “Nobody made me do it. Nobody forced me to do it,” he admitted at the time. “When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever. When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do. It was like, ‘I’m being honest with myself.’ Like, ‘Aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good’…. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, I was a coward… and I was just like, ‘I can’t let my family down.’”