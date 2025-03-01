Where's The Function? Latto Reveals Where She Can't Enough Of Drake's "NOKIA"

While Drake has not been seeing a ton of wins lately, he's got at least one so far in 2025 with "NOKIA." The track has been ringing off since its release on Valentine's Day and charting well and raking up streams. Right now, the Bilboard Hot 100 chart is housing it at the tenth spot, just four spots below "GIMME A HUG." Additionally, it was revealed earlier today via chart data that the track is number one on iTunes. These stats are all possible because of this incredible performance on DSPs. It's Drizzy's most popular song on Spotify with over 37 million streams.

However, some folks (DJ Akademiks) are still trying to push the narrative that UMG or the platforms are suppressing the song's impact. But that theory is honestly moot as the song is getting plenty of love online and from the rap industry. Latto is particularly a huge fan of it, tweeting out about it earlier this morning (March 1). She's even higher on it in a certain setting writing, "Nokia in the club omfg >>>>>." We can definitely see the vision with this take as it does an undeniable groove, pounding beat, and an earworm of a chorus.

Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Overall, this take from Latto shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Fans have been calling her the female version of Drake ever since the release of her most recent project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Additionally, she's a former collaborator of his. When The Boy came out with his "100 GIGS" drop during the end of summer in 2024, he shared "Housekeeping Knows," their first song together. There's clearly some mutual love and respect for one another and Latto was making her allegiance (directly or indirectly) known through this tweet.