Where's The Function? Latto Reveals Where She Can't Enough Of Drake's "NOKIA"

BY Zachary Horvath 1255 Views
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
"NOKIA" has been taking the hip-hop world by storm since its release and Latto is recognizing the song (and Drake's) greatness.

While Drake has not been seeing a ton of wins lately, he's got at least one so far in 2025 with "NOKIA." The track has been ringing off since its release on Valentine's Day and charting well and raking up streams. Right now, the Bilboard Hot 100 chart is housing it at the tenth spot, just four spots below "GIMME A HUG." Additionally, it was revealed earlier today via chart data that the track is number one on iTunes. These stats are all possible because of this incredible performance on DSPs. It's Drizzy's most popular song on Spotify with over 37 million streams.

However, some folks (DJ Akademiks) are still trying to push the narrative that UMG or the platforms are suppressing the song's impact. But that theory is honestly moot as the song is getting plenty of love online and from the rap industry. Latto is particularly a huge fan of it, tweeting out about it earlier this morning (March 1). She's even higher on it in a certain setting writing, "Nokia in the club omfg >>>>>." We can definitely see the vision with this take as it does an undeniable groove, pounding beat, and an earworm of a chorus.

Drake $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Overall, this take from Latto shouldn't be too much of a surprise. Fans have been calling her the female version of Drake ever since the release of her most recent project, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Additionally, she's a former collaborator of his. When The Boy came out with his "100 GIGS" drop during the end of summer in 2024, he shared "Housekeeping Knows," their first song together. There's clearly some mutual love and respect for one another and Latto was making her allegiance (directly or indirectly) known through this tweet.

Hopefully, "NOKIA" will carry some momentum for Drake going forward. The $ome $exy $ongs 4 U track is one of the few gems for those who didn't really enjoy the album as a whole. He is gearing up for a solo album later this year, which may be the more well-crafted effort. Those who have had issues with the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab album (and recent Drake projects overall) feel there's too much filler. There are 21 songs and it's over an hour and 10 minutes long. However, even with it getting a lot of mixed reviews (like the last several LPs), it still went number one with nearly 250,000 units sold first week.

