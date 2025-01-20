Trey Songz's $11 Million Judgement Dismissed By Las Vegas Judge Upon The Singer's Request

Trey Songz has been granted a critical opportunity to contest an $11.2 million default judgment in a battery lawsuit after a Las Vegas judge determined the summons was improperly served. The decision, issued on Friday (January 17), dismissed the judgment stemming from a 2023 lawsuit filed by Maryland Capitol police officer Tyrelle Dunn. Dunn alleged that Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, assaulted him in November 2021 at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. According to Dunn, the incident occurred when he attempted to remove his wife from the singer’s hotel room.

Songz’s legal team contended that he was unaware of the lawsuit until November 2024, learning about it through messages from fans on Instagram. They argued that the summons had been improperly delivered to security guards at Songz’s gated community rather than directly to him. The defense also warned that enforcing the judgment would have catastrophic consequences for the singer, describing it as “devastating” and life-altering. Songz’s attorneys highlighted that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had previously investigated the incident and cleared him of any criminal wrongdoing.

Trey Songz Wins Dismissal In Assault Judgement

Clark County District Court Judge Jacob Reynolds ultimately sided with Songz, giving his legal team 30 days to formally respond to the original lawsuit. This ruling provides the singer a chance to present his defense, potentially reshaping the trajectory of the case. Craig Drummond, Dunn’s attorney, expressed disappointment in the court’s decision but signaled his intent to press forward.