Trey Songz Must Now Pay A Police Officer $11 Million

Trey Songz is going to have to dish out a big payday over the alleged incident.

Trey Songz will have to pay out a $11 million judgment after a Las Vegas judge ruled against him in a case brought by Tyrelle Dunn, a Maryland Capitol police officer who accuses the singer of assaulting him as he allegedly tried to rescue his wife from Songz's hotel room in 2021. According to TMZ, Songz never responded to the lawsuit, leading to the default judgment.

“Plaintiff’s wife was escorted by Defendant security personnel to room 6014 where she was told she would meet Trey Songz,” the lawsuit alleged. “That while in room 6014, plaintiff’s wife was assaulted, tried to leave and had her phone taken away.” Dunn went on to allege he heard his wife screaming for help as he approached the hotel room. “The attack has had a profound and everyday impact on my life. I still have the scarring, and suffer emotionally from the attack,” Dunn wrote. “I think about the attack every day when I see the injuries to my face and body.”

Trey Songz Performs At JuicyFest In New Zealand

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 06: Trey Songz performs at JuicyFest at North. Harbour Stadium on January 06, 2024, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Simpson/WireImage)

The incident led to Dunn allegedly sustaining fractures to both eye sockets and injuries to his nose, face, ribs, stomach, ear, and head. In turn, he missed out on over a month of work. 8 News Now has obtained a 911 call from a worker at the hotel, in which they described Dunn as being "battered." “He was battered in a room and we can’t go up there because we’re not sure if the people are armed,” the worker told the operator. “They battered him and they stole his money and his chain.”