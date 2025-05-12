Trey Songz "Can't Stay Mad" On His Orchestral New Single

Trey Songz has been a household name in r&b for years at this point so it should come as no surprise that fans are eager to hear new music from him. Even at this stage in his career, he can still drum up some hype.

Overall, that is exactly what the artist has done with his brand new song "Can't Stay Mad." This is a buttery smooth track, and a lengthy one at that, coming in over 5 minutes. Additionally, it is a song that sees Trey Songz in his comfort zone.

The instrumental starts out in an orchestral fashion before transitioning into something that relies heavily on the bassline. Moreover, Songz delivers his signature vocal styling. Lyrically, he is talking about a woman who is constantly doing things that make him upset.

However, as the title of the song suggests, he just cannot stay angry about any of it. It isn't exactly breaking new ground from a thematic sense. That said, it is still a solid take on these kinds of relationship dynamics.

Only time will tell whether or not Trey Songz uses the momentum of this track to deliver a new album in the near future. After all, a full album of songs like this would satisfy a large portion of his fanbase. With the summer around the corner, some new r&b is needed.

Trey Songz - Can't Stay Mad

Quotable Lyrics: