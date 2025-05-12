Trey Songz "Can't Stay Mad" On His Orchestral New Single

BY Alexander Cole 462 Views
trey-songz-cant-stay-madtrey-songz-cant-stay-mad
Trey Songz is still kicking after all of these years and his latest track "Can't Stay Mad" is one that will leave fans satisfied.

Trey Songz has been a household name in r&b for years at this point so it should come as no surprise that fans are eager to hear new music from him. Even at this stage in his career, he can still drum up some hype.

Overall, that is exactly what the artist has done with his brand new song "Can't Stay Mad." This is a buttery smooth track, and a lengthy one at that, coming in over 5 minutes. Additionally, it is a song that sees Trey Songz in his comfort zone.

The instrumental starts out in an orchestral fashion before transitioning into something that relies heavily on the bassline. Moreover, Songz delivers his signature vocal styling. Lyrically, he is talking about a woman who is constantly doing things that make him upset.

However, as the title of the song suggests, he just cannot stay angry about any of it. It isn't exactly breaking new ground from a thematic sense. That said, it is still a solid take on these kinds of relationship dynamics.

Only time will tell whether or not Trey Songz uses the momentum of this track to deliver a new album in the near future. After all, a full album of songs like this would satisfy a large portion of his fanbase. With the summer around the corner, some new r&b is needed.

Trey Songz - Can't Stay Mad

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't stay mad at you (Yeah)
When you the one that I choose
For all thе wild things you do
And I'm not excused
I be on my bullshit too
And I'm not еxcused
We both act a fool
That's just the way that we move
I could never stay
I can't stay mad at you (Uh)

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
