Jonah Hill’s ex Sarah Brady shared screenshots of several of their texts to one another on social media over the weekend, alleging that the actor was “emotionally abusive” during their relationship. The two went public as partners in 2021.

“This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear,” Brady captioned the screenshots. In the posts, Hill asked her to take down any photos from Instagram of her surfing with her “ass in a thong.” From there, Hill labeled it a “good start” while adding, “But it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear. You refuse to let go of some of them and you’ve made that clear and I hope it makes you happy.”

Jonah Hill With Sarah Brady At The “Don’t Look Up” Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady attend the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)

Hill also threatened to break up with her if she wants to surf “with men,” “to model,” “to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit” and “to post sexual pictures.”

“I too struggle with mental health but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me,” Brady wrote in a follow-up post. “It’s been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I’m sure there’s still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me.”

In one of her last posts on the matter, Brady wrote that being an “emotionally abusive partner doesn’t mean they’re a terrible person” and said that it often stems from someone’s own trauma.” Despite this, she clarified that she doesn’t mean to excuse the behavior.

