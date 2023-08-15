Lil Uzi Vert Showcases Their Range In New Snippet

Lil Uzi Vert is readying fans for yet another album. Although they already released The Pink Tape back in June, it seems as though they are back for more. If you have been paying attention to the headlines, you know that Uzi has actually been cosplaying as Young Thug. Moreover, they have been claiming that a new album called Barter 16 is on the horizon. This is a very interesting prospect for numerous reasons. However, it does seem like fans are very excited about the potential that is emanating from this new endeavor.

Over the last few days, we have been reporting on how Uzi is claiming that the album will drop very soon. Although no release date has been given, they are saying it will drop next Friday. This means a tentative date of August 25th has been revealed. However, there is no guarantee that this actually happens. Uzi is known for refusing to drop when they say they will. Consequently, fans aren’t exactly believing the artist’s comments. That said, snippets continue to make their way to social media.

Lil Uzi Vert Is Supposedly Dropping Soon

Lil Uzi Vert recording adlibs in NEW SNIPPET (allegedly produced by MikeWillMadeIt) 👀 pic.twitter.com/U6aP9IAoUv — Bobbalam Media | Hip-Hop & Rap News (@Bobbalammedia) August 14, 2023

In the video clip up above, you can hear the latest from Lil Uzi Vert. Overall, this sounds like a great song in the making. Although, it is clear that they are just looking to record adlibs here. Nevertheless, with a quasi-Young Thug tribute on the way, one has to imagine a new side of Uzi will be unleashed. Fans had mixed reactions to the System Of A Down cover on The Pink Tape and understandably so. Hopefully, Uzi is able to deliver what their fanbase is truly hoping for.

Let us know what you think of this latest snippet, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

