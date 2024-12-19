Lil Baby Doesn't Want His Kids To Be Online Despite Their Mothers' Wishes

This is a complicated aspect of being a famous parent.

Lil Baby recently stopped by Lil Yachty's podcast, A Safe Place, to talk about a whole lot of topics, including his upcoming albums for 2025. However, one of the more revealing and curious parts of the interview came when they discussed parenthood on social media, particularly the question of showing your kids off online. Baby isn't really a big fan of this practice, despite his children's mothers posting some of their kids online. However, he also made it clear that he talks with his sons about these topics to make sure that the online narratives don't intrude on their well-being.

"I feel like the Internet is a crazy place," Lil Baby remarked when asked about narratives around his parenting and his children on the Internet. "And if it was up to me, I wouldn't put my children on the Internet for real, you know what I'm saying? But it is what it is. What I will say is, like, I'm from a different cloth. So certain s**t I don't even play about. Nobody gon' make a comment that they make on the Internet around me, never. It's, like, I can't really beat the Internet. So once I learned that, a lot of s**t bothered me when I see certain s**t, but it's to the point where I'm so numb and void, I just tune it out.

Lil Baby Speaks On His Children & The Internet

"I had them personal talks with my kids," Lil Baby continued. "Like, I explained some s**t to my sons, both of them. I could be recording them all day and putting them on the Internet. If it was up to me, I would go without having my children on the Internet, period. [The lack of control over that] don't really bother me, it's just, like, what I got to deal with. [...] 'Cause I'm just raw and uncut with them. But I'm saying, that's the stuff we talk about. That's what I talk to my sons about: when y'all in school, how to carry yourself, when y'all out, when people say certain stuff, when people do certain stuff. I have those real conversations, like, no edit.