Lil Baby Admits He Likes Narrative That He’s “Slow”

Lil Baby is certainly no stranger to false narratives, but according to him, they can sometimes work in his favor. During a recent appearance on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place podcast, the rapper addressed theories that he's "slow," clarifying that he's not. He also revealed why he lets people run with this narrative to give himself a leg up.

"I kind of like that narrative," he began. "If you think I'm slow then you gone come to me like that, and then you're showing me how to beat you. Cause I'mma keep playing slow with you, then you ain't gonna tell a smart person the same thing you're gonna tell a slower person or somebody you think is slow." Lil Baby continued, reflecting on his experience in school and describing how he continues to educate himself.

"I've been a straight-A student student my whole life," he revealed. "I skipped a grade, I could've skipped two grades, my mama didn't want me and my sister in the same grade. Like, I read all the time. You ain't gone see me post a book, I read books every day. People who know me, like, my sister she bought me 25 books for my birthday. I'm trying to read them all in three months... I just ain't one of them people who put my whole life on the internet." Lil Baby went on to explain why he doesn't share a lot of his life on the internet, noting how he didn't grow up using it constantly.