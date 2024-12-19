Lil Baby Reveals Why Michael Rubin & James Harden Memes "Really Bother" Him

Lil Baby opened up during his recent appearance on Lil Yachty's "A Safe Place" podcast.

In the past, Lil Baby has frequently found himself at the center of jokes and memes involving his friends Michael Rubin and James Harden. According to him, however, he doesn't find them funny at all. During a recent appearance on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place podcast, he shared his take on the false narratives that have been spread online about their relationships, making it clear where exactly he stands.

"I don't play certain types of games," he began. "I don't play with n****s period, on no funny weird sh*t." Lil Baby continued, weighing in on a viral photo of him and Michael Rubin at one of the Fanatics CEO's annual white parties. "Even when the picture came out before it went viral, I talked to him like 'Mike, I can't have pictures like that even though me and you playing,'" he revealed. "It's a hundred people at the party, we're in the middle of a hundred people. There's nothing weird we could be doing at the party with all these people watching us."

Lil Baby Says He Doesn't Joke About Certain Things

"When that picture came out I literally made Mike Rubin go to his security cameras at his house, go to the footage, and get the whole time," he added. Lil Baby says that ultimately, he decided not to post the footage, as he didn't want to make it into a bigger deal than it already was. "I ain't even trying to make it into this and make it into that, just keep on going," he said. "But certain sh*t, like all that sh*t really bother me."

This is far from all Lil Baby discussed during his recent chat with Lil Yachty. He also shared why he'd never work with a "snitch," leading to speculation that he was referring to Gunna. "Those kinds of morals [are] never going to leave," he explained. "I'm always gonna look at certain stuff a certain way."

