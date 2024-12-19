Lil Baby Reveals Where He & Gunna Stand

Lil Baby has made up his mind.

It's no secret that Lil Baby and Gunna's relationship has taken a major hit since the latter was accused of snitching on Young Thug. During a recent interview with Charlamagne Tha God, however, Lil Baby clarified exactly where they stand these days. The rapper was brutally honest with his explanation, confirming that he doesn't see the two of them working together ever again. He also weighed in on social media users claiming that he won't be able to create a hit without Gunna, arguing that this is not the case.

"I don't got no relationship," he began. "The internet will say anything... You know how many hits I got? That don't even make sense." Lil Baby continued, revealing that he doesn't pay too much mind to what people online are saying anyway. "I only see what I gotta see, and I try my best to just keep going," he said. "I don't feed into that. I don't read comments and all that. Some sh*t just be the headline and you gotta see it, but for the most part, I don't even get into sh*t like that."

Lil Baby Confirms He Has “No Relationship” With Gunna

Charlamagne went on to ask Lil Baby whether or not he'd consider working with Gunna if Young Thug wanted him to. "I dont' see that happening," he responded. "I don't know what nobody else will do, but just as far as me." This might not be the first time Lil Baby has spoken about Gunna recently. During his appearance on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place podcast, he shared his thoughts on alleged snitches. While he didn't name any names, the discussion led to speculation that he could have been referring to Gunna.

"Those kinds of morals [are] never going to leave," he explained at the time. "I'm always gonna look at certain stuff a certain way [...] It boils down to what we rapping about... We can't rap about that if you did that. If I was making Christmas music, then I don't give a damn what you did."

