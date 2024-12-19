Lil Baby Recalls Losing A Ridiculous Amount Of Money While Gambling For "40 Hours Straight"

Lil Baby says he lost upwards of $9 million.

Lil Baby says he once lost an absurd amount of money while gambling for 40 hours straight. He recalled the wild story during an interview with Lil Yachty on his A Safe Place podcast. He joked that he asked Michael Rubin to help get him banned from casinos afterward.

The topic began with Yachty asking Baby the most he ever lost. "Eight million dollars," Baby replied. “One day, probably like 40 hours. 40 hours straight, I lost like, $8 million, $9 million. I made myself stop gambling. I had [Fanatics founder] Mike Rubin write a letter to every casino and ban me from the casino, ’cause I just do sh*t.”

Lil Baby Speaks With Michael Rubin During Fanatics Super Bowl Party

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Lil Baby and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

It's not the first time Baby has mentioned losing money while gambling. He previously spoke about going out once with Drake, Meek Mill, and James Harden, as well as Rubin during an episode of Complex's 360 with Speedy Morman. “They say you gonna lose more than you gonna win, but over time, you can’t even remember, though. That’s the crazy part. I just feel like, if I’m lucky today, I’m lucky. If I’m not, I’m not,” he said on the show. “I win all the time. I lose all the time, too.”

Lil Baby Speaks With Lil Yachty