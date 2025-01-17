Queen Naija Sparks Fierce Debate With Shady Tweet About TikTok Ban

Recently, Queen Naija took to X with a controversial take on the TikTok ban, which the Supreme Court ruled to uphold today (January 17). In a brief post, she suggested that the ban could actually have a positive impact on artists, and give more of the serious ones opportunities. "I feel like TikTok being gone will open doors back up for artists who make REAL music," she wrote simply.

Of course, her post quickly sparked a debate among social media users, who proceeded to argue about whether or not she had a point. Eventually, Queen Naija decided to delete her post, but the debate continues. While some think her remark was incredibly shady, others think she hit the nail on the head.

Queen Naija Deletes Tweet Amid Controversy

"AGREED. That’s not shade. That’s a fact. There are many artist who were discovered on TikTok that were dope and many artists who just came and left. It’s about quality. We all deserve that," one Instagram user in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section writes. "I don’t think she was throwing shade necessarily," someone else says. "But there was no way to frame that without coming off like a hater. ESPECIALLY since she can really sing." Her remarks come shortly after it was reported that Donald Trump might be considering an executive order to delay the TikTok ban.