Queen Naija Sparks Fierce Debate With Shady Tweet About TikTok Ban

BY Caroline Fisher 960 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Billboard Women In Music
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Queen Naija attends the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Aliah Anderson/WireImage)
Queen Naija has a hot take.

Recently, Queen Naija took to X with a controversial take on the TikTok ban, which the Supreme Court ruled to uphold today (January 17). In a brief post, she suggested that the ban could actually have a positive impact on artists, and give more of the serious ones opportunities. "I feel like TikTok being gone will open doors back up for artists who make REAL music," she wrote simply.

Of course, her post quickly sparked a debate among social media users, who proceeded to argue about whether or not she had a point. Eventually, Queen Naija decided to delete her post, but the debate continues. While some think her remark was incredibly shady, others think she hit the nail on the head.

Read More: Queen Naija Sings About Motherhood & Love In New Music, "Straight Outta Heaven

Queen Naija Deletes Tweet Amid Controversy

"AGREED. That’s not shade. That’s a fact. There are many artist who were discovered on TikTok that were dope and many artists who just came and left. It’s about quality. We all deserve that," one Instagram user in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section writes. "I don’t think she was throwing shade necessarily," someone else says. "But there was no way to frame that without coming off like a hater. ESPECIALLY since she can really sing." Her remarks come shortly after it was reported that Donald Trump might be considering an executive order to delay the TikTok ban.

It also comes after a White House official told ABC News that Joe Biden's administration does not plan to enforce the ban, which goes into effect just a day before he leaves office. "Our position on this has been clear: TikTok should continue to operate under American ownership. Given the timing of when it goes into effect over a holiday weekend a day before the inauguration, it will be up to the next administration to implement," they told the outlet.

Read More: Ladies First: Queen Naija Talks "After The Butterflies," Rough Patches, & Finding Joy In Herself

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
FRANCE-SOCIETE-ILLUSTRATION-SMARTPHONE-INTERDICTION-TIKTOK-SOCIA Tech TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Commends Donald Trump After Supreme Court Upholds Ban 1.8K
Syndication: Wilmington News Journal Tech Joe Biden’s Administration Reportedly “Exploring Options” To Keep TikTok Alive 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
Chinese Social Media App TikTok To Be Banned Unless Sold To US Company Tech TikTok Ban Upheld By Supreme Court As Donald Trump Reportedly Considers Delaying It 577