Sexyy Red Criticized By Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Over AI Photo

BY Elias Andrews 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
WJLB The Big Show Featuring Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, GloRilla, Tee Grizzley
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: Sexyy Red performs onstage during the WJLB Big Show at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Bernice King was livid.

Sexyy Red is no stranger to controversy. She doesn't shy away from it, either. She has continued to make bold and attention-grabbing decisions about her brand and her music. Sexyy Red may have pushed it a bit too far on January 20, however. The rapper decided to share an AI-generated photo of her and Martin Luther King, Jr. in a club. It was intended as a tribute on MLK day, but it was not well received by fans and family members of Dr. King. One in particular, Dr. Bernice King, called out Sexyy Red's antics.

Dr. Bernice King is Martin Luther King, Jr.'s youngest child. She is a lawyer who has continued to promote the civil rights causes that her father championed during his lifetime. As such, King has also safeguarded her father's likeness and reputation. She did not appreciate Sexyy Red's decision to use Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a meme. "This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful," Bernice King wrote. "To my family and my father." She also noted her father was not present to defend his image because he died defending the rights of people like Sexyy Red.

Read More: 50 Cent Hilariously Reacts To Sexyy Red’s Pre-Boob Job Comparison

Sexyy Red Deleted Her Controversial MLK Post

"[He] is not here to respond himself," Bernice King added. "Because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty." The lawyer wrapped up her tweet by asking the rapper to delete her AI-generated post. Sexyy Red obliged. She has not, however, deleted another MLK related post made on the civl right's leader's designated holiday. The rapper photoshopped herself into an image of Dr. King during the 1963 March on Washington. She is wearing modern attire, and holding a stack of cash.

Sexyy Red's politics have been a point of debate since she first blew up. She voiced support for Donald Trump during a podcast interview with Theo Von. “I like Trump," the rapper claimed. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks." She got a lot of pushback as a result. When the 2024 election rolled around, though, Red claimed that she actually voted for Kamala Harris.

Read More: Candace Owens Reacts To Sexyy Red Voting For Kamala Harris

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 6 Music Sexyy Red Apologizes To Bernice King For "Deplorable" MLK AI Photo 2.1K
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast Music Bruno Mars Unveils Snippet And Release Date For New Sexyy Red Collab 2.6K
2023 King Holiday Observance - Beloved Community Commemorative Service Politics Bernice King Blasts Donald Trump For Comparing Himself To MLK, Jr. 1103
2023 Rolling Loud Miami Music Sexyy Red Supports Donald Trump: "We Need Him Back In Office" 4.3K