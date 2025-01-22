Sexyy Red Criticized By Martin Luther King Jr.'s Daughter Over AI Photo

Sexyy Red is no stranger to controversy. She doesn't shy away from it, either. She has continued to make bold and attention-grabbing decisions about her brand and her music. Sexyy Red may have pushed it a bit too far on January 20, however. The rapper decided to share an AI-generated photo of her and Martin Luther King, Jr. in a club. It was intended as a tribute on MLK day, but it was not well received by fans and family members of Dr. King. One in particular, Dr. Bernice King, called out Sexyy Red's antics.

Dr. Bernice King is Martin Luther King, Jr.'s youngest child. She is a lawyer who has continued to promote the civil rights causes that her father championed during his lifetime. As such, King has also safeguarded her father's likeness and reputation. She did not appreciate Sexyy Red's decision to use Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as a meme. "This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful," Bernice King wrote. "To my family and my father." She also noted her father was not present to defend his image because he died defending the rights of people like Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red Deleted Her Controversial MLK Post

"[He] is not here to respond himself," Bernice King added. "Because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty." The lawyer wrapped up her tweet by asking the rapper to delete her AI-generated post. Sexyy Red obliged. She has not, however, deleted another MLK related post made on the civl right's leader's designated holiday. The rapper photoshopped herself into an image of Dr. King during the 1963 March on Washington. She is wearing modern attire, and holding a stack of cash.

Sexyy Red's politics have been a point of debate since she first blew up. She voiced support for Donald Trump during a podcast interview with Theo Von. “I like Trump," the rapper claimed. "Yeah, they support him in the hood. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks." She got a lot of pushback as a result. When the 2024 election rolled around, though, Red claimed that she actually voted for Kamala Harris.