50 Cent Hilariously Reacts To Sexyy Red’s Pre-Boob Job Comparison

The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024.
50 Cent wants to know how he got dragged into this.

Earlier this week, Sexyy Red hopped online to reveal that she started her year with some cosmetic enhancements. In a photo shared on her Instagram Story, she posed in a mirror wearing a medical gown, revealing that she'd be undergoing a breast augmentation. “Didn’t want small no more I’m goin back big,” she wrote alongside a crying emoji.

After the successful surgery, she was “back double D’d up," and shared a photo of her results. She also praised the surgeon behind her latest upgrades, making it clear that she was pleased with his work. “My chest looks soooo much better thank you sooooo much @drghersi you literally dat [ninja emoji],” she wrote. She later revealed that she spent $30K on the surgery, firing back at critics with something to say about it. "Yal some haters 30k on boobs top notch sht bthc," she said.

Sexyy Red Says She Looked Like 50 Cent Before Latest Procedure

Sexyy Red went on to open up about the experience on Instagram Live with GloRilla, explaining that it was her third breast augmentation. According to her, she got them reduced earlier this month but was not happy with the results. She recalled looking into the mirror, making a hilarious comparison to a fellow rapper. "Remember I was like 'I'm getting them smaller'? They was too small. So I went and looked in the mirror, I looked like 50 Cent b*tch. You know when 50 Cent had the vest on?"

"I was in the mirror crying with the little vest on," she continued. "I was like 'uh uh, put the big ones back in.'" Now, 50 Cent has taken to Instagram to react to the unexpected shout-out. He seemed confused about how he got dragged into the conversation, weighing in with a simple question. "😳 How I get in this sh*t," he wondered. "🤷 LOL."

