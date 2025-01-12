Joe Budden Compares Shaq To 50 Cent Amid His Feud With Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal reignited their feud, last week.

Joe Budden weighed in on Dwight Howard and Shaquille O'Neal's long-standing feud during the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, he explained how Shaq's antics on social media and covering the NBA reminds him of 50 Cent.

Budden began by suggesting that he feels the sports legends who never won a ring are usually the pundits who hate the younger generation. "The people that won, you won't hear Peyton Manning say a bad word about nobody, even if it's the worst person on the football field. Same with Tom Brady, anybody," he argued. After noting that Shaq does unfairly hate on Howard, Budden added: "I be giving Shaq a pass when he do it. Like, I don't really take it for what it is because I just look at him like the 50 Cent of the athletes."

Dwight Howard Competes For The Taoyuan Leopards In Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 19: Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards reacts at the court during the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

From there, the group read a recent social media interaction between Shaq and Howard, in which the two continued throwing shots at one another. "The fact u think I care about u is funny, but I won’t ever bring your name up again sensitive big man, a jokester that can’t take a joke. Won’t ever say your name again ever again. Have a great day and now u have been deleted. Have a great day," Shaq wrote on X (formerly Twitter.) Howard replied: "I know you care. Cuz yo insecure ass been hating and talking sh*t for 20 years. You to big to be this insecure. I hope you don’t bring my name up again. 52 years old tweeting me. And still hating. Now all this time you was joking. You always been jealous. Jealous of Kobe, penny, dwayde. You jealous of Charles too. Go move around big lazy insecure ass. I still have that long 5 Paragraph direct message you sent me a couple years ago telling me that I’m not that great to hate. And you still doing it. It’s 2025 grow the hell up. and move on."

Joe Budden Speaks On Shaq & Dwight Howard