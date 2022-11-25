Dwight Howard and Shaq have had beef for a very long time. Although Howard is no longer in the NBA, Shaq still has words for him from time to time. For instance, Howard has been tearing it up in Taiwan, and Shaq doesn’t seem to be impressed.

While speaking on his podcast this week, Shaq had some very harsh words for the league that Howard’s playing in. Overall, Shaq compared the league to some sort of YMCA equivalent. It was pretty damn disrespectful, however, Shaq does not care.

Shaq Disses Dwight Howard

“You should never be complimented for being a good fighter because that’s what you’re supposed to do. He’s supposed to have 30 points playing against a dude 5’8. Good job,” O’Neal said. “This league reminds me of a Lifetime Fitness league every Saturday when I go workout on Saturday. Great job Dwight, I’m proud of you.”

“This league reminds me of the Lifetime Fitness league”@Shaq gave his thoughts on Dwight Howard dominating in Taiwan 💀



(via The Big Podcast) pic.twitter.com/N2xctWCxML — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2022

Howard heard what Shaq had to say, and it eventually led to a long and spirited reply on Instagram. In the video down below, you can see Dwight Howard going in on Shaq. He went after the retired star for going after his teammates, and told him to stop hating at his big age.

“Stop hating basketball in Taiwan,” Howard said. “And I’m playing at the Lifetime Fitness League. Do not disrespect my teammates and this league and these people in Taiwan like that. That is highly disrespectful and that is hating and you’re too old to be hating. You’re too big to be hating. You’re supposed to be Superman, the original Superman, Shaquille O’Neal. The original Superman is hating? The OG Superman is hating?”

Overall, it is very hard to disagree with Howard here. Shaq has had it out for Dwight since the late 2000s, and that isn’t going to stop anytime soon. However, it does appear to be a bad look for Shaq, who just seems like a bully these days.

Let us know what you think of the situation, in the comments section down below.

[Via]