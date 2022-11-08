Dwight Howard’s career trajectory has been very interesting to watch. From his days with the Orlando Magic to his failed first stint in Los Angeles, Howard has experienced many highs and lows. It’s unfortunate to say, especially given just how legendary his prime was.

Over the summer, Howard was looking for a team, and he never found one. Just days ago, he was on Club Shay Shay making his case for the Warriors. He even made a case for the Celtics, but neither team was actually listening to what he had to say.

Dwight Howard To Taiwan

Yesterday, Howard revealed that he had, indeed, found a team. Unfortunately, this team is not in the NBA. Instead, Howard is going to the Taiwanese Basketball League, where he will play for the Taoyoun Leopards. Howard is very excited about the opportunity, and he spoke about it on Instagram.

“It’s crazy how things play out because back in 2013 I told Taiwan that I would do my best to come back so that I can spread love & put smiles on peoples faces through basketball,” Howard said. “Now here I am writing this message to announce that I will be returning to Taiwan with the @taoyuan_leopards to play & give the people of Taiwan a chance to watch me play in real time.

“I have always loved the energy I felt visiting Taiwan as you can see I still have posters hanging up on my walls from my first 2 times visiting! I’m ready to enjoy life by playing the sport I love in front of a bunch of people that Love me & for my people in Taiwan have your posters ready to welcome yours truly.”

Nearing The End

Howard is nearing the end of his basketball journey, although fans were hoping he could find a place in the NBA. Instead, he will likely be one of the most popular players in all of Taiwan, which is probably going to be a lot of fun.

