At one time, Dwight Howard was one of the best players in the entire NBA. He was able to win defensive player of the year on numerous occasions, and he even carried the Orlando Magic to an NBA Finals appearance back in 2009. It is hard to think about this now, but there is no denying he was incredibly effective at his position.

One of Howard’s most iconic moments came all the way back in 2008 during the Slam Dunk Contest. During the event, Howard wore a Superman cape which immediately inspired a generation of young hoopers to try something similar.

Recently, Howard was on Jake Paul’s BS Podcast where he was asked a very personal question about the cape. As you can see down below, Julia Rose asks if Howard ever put the cape on during sex. Howard then let out a small nod which basically confirmed as such. Howard then proceeded to say that he had done it more than once.

Howard has not used the cape like that in a while, however, noting that the thing has been put in a frame in his house. Either way, that’s a wild admission from the NBA star.

No matter what, Howard’s showing in the 2008 Slam Dunk contest will forever be iconic.

