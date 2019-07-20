Superman
- UncategorizedDwayne Johnson Is Disappointed In Henry Cavill's DC Superman ExitHe fought tooth and nail for Cavill's return.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHenry Cavill Won't Be Returning To As DC Studios' SupermanThe 39-year-old actor shared his gratitude in a statement, sharing with fans, "My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."By Jada Ojii
- SportsDwight Howard Admits He Had Sex In Superman CapeDwight Howard was having a lot of fun back in the day.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" MovieThe DC Universe is said to be making some major changes in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- Gram50 Cent Reacts To New Superman Coming Out As BisexualDC Comics revealed that the son of Superman and Lois Lane comes out as bisexual in the latest comic. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureSuperman Has Come Out As Bisexual, According To DC ComicsLead writer Tom Taylor didn’t want another “straight white saviour” hero.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRegina King Responds To Rumors She's Directing The New 'Superman' RebootThe multi-hyphenate seemed just as surprised about the rumors as everyone else. By Madusa S.
- MoviesSuperman Star Henry Cavill Set To Star In "Highlander" RebootCavill will take on another legedary hero role. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesWB Wants Black Actor & Director For Next "Superman"Warner Bros is reportedly searching for a Black lead actor and a Black director for the upcoming "Superman" film. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Reveals If He's Set To Be The Next SupermanThe actor has been at the center of rumors that he's slated to portray the Man of Steel.
By Erika Marie
- MoviesMichael B. Jordan Might Be The New SupermanFans are speculating the 'Black Panther' star may be in talks to play the titular role in an upcoming Superman film. By Madusa S.
- Movies"Black Panther" Comics Author Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write "Superman" Reboot Script"Black Panther" and "Captain America" comics author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, is set to write the script for the upcoming "Superman" reboot. By Deja Goode
- PoliticsDonald Trump Considered Wearing A Superman Outfit When Leaving Hospital: ReportDonald Trump considered leaving Walter Reed Medical Center in a Superman t-shirt.By Cole Blake
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares New Steppenwolf Design From His "Justice League" CutThe Snyder Cut is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares "Justice League" Clip With Black Suit SupermanIn the flesh. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesColin Farrell & Jude Law Nearly Starred In An "Batman Vs. Superman" FilmColin Farrell and Jude Law almost starred in a "Batman Vs. Superman" movie in the early 2000s.By Cole Blake
- MoviesHenry Cavill Rumored To Play Wolverine In "Captain Marvel 2"Henry Cavill may be taking on the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Superman: Red Son" Trailer Reveals An Intriguing New DirectionIt's Superman like you've never seen him before. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentJ.J. Abrams Reportedly Considering "Superman" & "Green Lantern" Reboot FilmsCan Abrams save DC?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMichael B. Jordan Reportedly Met With Warner Bros For New "Vision" Of "Superman"Michael B. Jordan has new plans for "Superman."By Chantilly Post
- MoviesHenry Cavill Really Wants To Be "Superman" Again: "You'll See"Who wouldn't want to play Mr. Perfect?By Arielle London
- MoviesJason Momoa Teases More Glimpses Of The "Justice League" Snyder CutRelease the Snyder Cut!By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesIdris Elba Vetoed "Black James Bond" Joke In "Hobbs & Shaw"Idris Elba said no to an on-the-nose "black James Bond" reference.By Cole Blake