50 Cent & Yung Miami Go Back And Forth Over Diddy Sex Work Allegations

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy has brought about several shocking accusations, including that the mogul allegedly paid Yung Miami monthly for sex work. She's since denied this, but that hasn't stopped 50 Cent from trolling her. Fif has been dissing Diddy throughout the entirety of his legal saga, so it's not too surprising that he recently decided to take aim at the City Girl. Yesterday, he hopped on Instagram to share a clip from her appearance on The Jason Lee Show last year, in which she dubs herself a "whore."

"🫢It’s ok to be a whore just make sure your being over paid. See a Sucker, catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW 😵LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he captioned the post. Yung Miami was quick to respond, arguing that her comment had been misunderstood.

50 Cent Posts Resurfaced Yung Miami Clip

"I think this got taken out of context, it's a gay slur 'what's up whore' is something my gay cousin always said to me," she commented on his post. "It's c**t it's a slang that we said to each other that's what I was trying to explain to Jason because he's gay and he got what I was trying to say. I'm not a prostitute. I never sold 🐱a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun 😣." 50 was clearly throwing shade. Seeing her comment, however, seemingly prompted a change of heart. He later followed up to clarify his feelings towards Yung Miami.

"I like at @yungmiami305," he captioned a screenshot of her comment, "I don’t want to hurt her, or her feelings I just put her in BMF she cool. I think they was in a relationship but them other women LSW VIBES ! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi." What do you think of 50 Cent and Yung Miami going back and forth on Instagram? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

