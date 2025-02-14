New Diddy Lawsuit Alleges Mogul Forced Jane Doe To Drink Before Assault

Another Diddy lawsuit arises. A woman has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, accusing the hip-hop mogul of forcing her to consume a drink before sexually assaulting her inside a Los Angeles nightclub. The lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe, alleges the assault took place in November 2016 at Club Playhouse. According to the complaint, Diddy aggressively slid a drink toward her, intimidating her into drinking it. After she complied, he allegedly put his right arm around her in a side hug while shoving his left hand under her skirt, forcefully penetrating her with his fingers. During the assault, she claims he told her, “Bitch, I do what I want, take that s***.” She also alleges his entourage stood nearby, laughing as it happened.

Doe says she managed to escape and left the club, hailing a ride back to her hotel. She recalls feeling disoriented and needing help to reach her room. The next morning, she discovered bruising and a tear in and around her vaginal area, which she attributes to the assault.

Diddy's L.A. Nightclub Lawsuit

Diddy’s legal team denies the allegations, calling the lawsuit baseless. In a statement to TMZ, his attorneys said, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.”