Offset Samples R&B Classic In Incredible New Song Snippet

Offset has been quiet as of late. The Migos rapper dropped his second solo album, Set It Off, in 2023, but since then, he's been relegated to the occasional guest verse. His relationship with Cardi B has taken up most of his media coverage. Even when he does get attention for something music-related, its not in a positive light. Offset recently pulled out of his scheduled performance at Hot 97 Summer Jam, and fans were not pleased. The rapper needs something to get back on track. And he might have just previewed it on Instagram.

Offset hopped on social media on May 10 to preview a new song. No discernable lyrics, or even a title, but the instrumental came through loud and clear. The rapper can be heard skating over a trap beat that samples the 1980s R&B classic "Love You Down." The song, originally sung by Ready for the World, can be heard in its entirety during the beginning of Offset's version. As the vocals reach a fever pitch, drums kick it and the sample gets filtered. It sounds great. Offset takes a melodic approach on this one, singing his rhymes instead of spitting them. It makes total sense, given the romantic subject matter of "Love You Down."

Offset Reinterpreted The 1986 Single "Love You Down"

The snippet is a different sound for the rapper. His solo material has largely been an extension of Migos, with an emphasis on hard-hitting drums and glitchy hi-hats. Offset told Los Angeles Daily News that he looks to old school music as an inspiration when it comes to what he's doing next. He cited another 80s icon, Michael Jackson, specifically. "I learned to appreciate the skill set that he put in, and the extra grind and the work and the practice," he noted. "I see more for myself and creatively challenge myself to take it to the next level, even though I’m on a high level."

There's been little to no information on Offset's next album. He mentioned it during a TMZ interview in December 2023, but even then, he provided a release date that came and went. "Next album dropping February," he claimed. "[That’s an] exclusive, I only told y’all that." Hopefully fans to get to hear the full version of this new song soon.

