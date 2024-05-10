Offset's Photo With A Fan Goes Viral For Hilarious Reasons

BYLavender Alexandria710 Views
Cardi B's Gala After Party With Revolve And FWRD At Silencio NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Offset attends Cardi B's Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Revolve &amp; FWRD)

The picture has fans cracking their best jokes.

Yesterday, Offset found himself in hot water with some fans. A new lineup poster for Hot 97's Summer Jam showed off some new additions to the festival like Ty Dolla $ign. But it also quietly removed the former Migos rapper from the roster. He had previously been announced as a headliner for the event. Fans in the comments quickly took notice of the absence and called the festival out for the quiet removal. They never officially confirmed why he had to drop out of the lineup less than a month before the festival was due to take place.

That's why Offset is probably pretty happy that a photo he took with a fan is going viral for completely unrelated reasons. The fan in the picture is caught from just the right angle to show off an eye-catching backside, something the rapper's face contrasts with hilariously. Subsequently, DJ Akademiks shared the post to Instagram with a caption joking about its virality. "Photo goes viral of offset wit a fan. Why yall think this viral" his caption reads. Fans in the comments also had jokes. "Her back porch is going viral, Offset just happened to be there 😂" one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the picture that sparked all the jokes below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

Offset's Fan Photo Goes Viral

Additionally, Offset recently teamed up with Blxst and Killer Mike for a new remix. He shared his take on the Run The Jewels rapper's song "EXIT 9. " It comes from his Grammys winning album Michael which took home three awards in an eventful night for Mike. Following his trio of wins he was arrested backstage. Thankfully though, he was eventually released later that night and got to continue celebrating his huge achievement.

What do you think of the hilarious viral photo of Offset and one of his fans currently making the rounds online? Do you plan on seeing the rapper perform at any of his remaining tour stops or festival shows this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset's "Baby Shark" Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
