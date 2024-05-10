Offset's Photo With A Fan Goes Viral For Hilarious Reasons

Yesterday, Offset found himself in hot water with some fans. A new lineup poster for Hot 97's Summer Jam showed off some new additions to the festival like Ty Dolla $ign. But it also quietly removed the former Migos rapper from the roster. He had previously been announced as a headliner for the event. Fans in the comments quickly took notice of the absence and called the festival out for the quiet removal. They never officially confirmed why he had to drop out of the lineup less than a month before the festival was due to take place.

That's why Offset is probably pretty happy that a photo he took with a fan is going viral for completely unrelated reasons. The fan in the picture is caught from just the right angle to show off an eye-catching backside, something the rapper's face contrasts with hilariously. Subsequently, DJ Akademiks shared the post to Instagram with a caption joking about its virality. "Photo goes viral of offset wit a fan. Why yall think this viral" his caption reads. Fans in the comments also had jokes. "Her back porch is going viral, Offset just happened to be there 😂" one of the top comments on the post reads. Check out the picture that sparked all the jokes below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

Offset's Fan Photo Goes Viral

Additionally, Offset recently teamed up with Blxst and Killer Mike for a new remix. He shared his take on the Run The Jewels rapper's song "EXIT 9. " It comes from his Grammys winning album Michael which took home three awards in an eventful night for Mike. Following his trio of wins he was arrested backstage. Thankfully though, he was eventually released later that night and got to continue celebrating his huge achievement.

What do you think of the hilarious viral photo of Offset and one of his fans currently making the rounds online? Do you plan on seeing the rapper perform at any of his remaining tour stops or festival shows this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset's "Baby Shark" Voice Acting Leaves Fans Stunned

[Via]