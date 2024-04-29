Offset Claps Back At Fan Over Festival Performance Comments

Everybody loves a hype show and rapper's enjoy flexing the size of their crowds. That's why fans are no stranger to seeing explosive performance videos with massive crowds shared by artists online. That was the case again with Offset who shared a clip of him performing for an absolutely massive crowd in Romania over the weekend. But when some fans tried to add context to the video the former Migos rapper felt the need to clap back.

"ROCKING SH*T OUT" Offset's original caption reads attached to an incredibly hype video of his performance. But one fan responds making an important point about the clip. "Lmaooo he acting like that's his show by his self it's a festival" a quote tweet from a fan reads. It's a valid point as he was playing a nighttime set in a day packed absolutely full of music from more than a dozen artists. "Tell me one other artist on here... I'll wait twin... hate can't stop me pickup up cake," the "Worth It" rapper responds. As fans in the comments pointed out, asking his largely American fanbase if they knew the Romanian artists at the festival doesn't seem like the best test of their popularity. Check out the full interaction below.

Offset Responds To Alleged Fan Hate

Offset recently jumped on a new remix with somebody who had an eventful night at the Grammys. That somebody is of course Killer Mike, who took home three awards before being arrested backstage. The two Atlanta natives collaborated for a remix of Mike's song "EXIT 9" from his now Grammy-winning 2023 album MICHAEL. Last month Offset joined Gunna for the second single from his upcoming new album "Prada Dem."

What do you think of Offset's response to a fan claiming their hype video is misleading because they were performing at a festival? Do you think him asking his fans if they knew any other artist performing is a valid response? Let us know in the comment section below.

