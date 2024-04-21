Offset & Clubgoer Get Into Wild Fight Over Thrown Cash: Watch

Lately, it's appeared as though Offset has been working hard at putting his best foot forward. Last month, for example, he stopped by a high school in Baltimore to hand out groceries. A couple of weeks later, he surprised some Detroit students with a personal meet and greet. Overall, it's clear that he has a good heart and is eager to give back. With that being said, he also doesn't tolerate any disrespect, as evidenced by his infamous 2020 takedown of a strip club attendee who sprayed Cardi B with champagne.

Unfortunately, the former Migos member once again found himself at the center of a fight this weekend, though exactly what prompted it is still unconfirmed. In a clip making its rounds online, Offset is seen onstage at a club, seemingly making his exit. As he walks away, someone in the crowd showers him with cash, and he quickly turns back around.

Read More: Offset Claps Back At Influencer Who Claims He's a Takeoff Lookalike

Offset Makes It Rain In A Bad Way

Offset then makes his way across the stage towards the person who threw the money and attempts to grab a hold of them. Luckily, it seems like security intervened just in the nick of time, preventing things from escalating too much further. Offset and the unspecified individual then threw money at each other for a while before being told to "relax."

Now, social media users are speculating exactly why the fight started in the first place, and most can agree that the thrown cash was to blame. It's suspected that Offset could have perceived it as an insinuation that he's broke, or just became annoyed with all the flexing. What do you think of Offset getting heated onstage at a club recently? Are you surprised? What do you think prompted his reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Offset & Chloe Bailey Get Up Close And Personal Onstage, Sparking Debate

[Via]