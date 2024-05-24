Mach-Hommy Criticizes Spotify For Deleting His Latest Album

Mach-Hommy was riding high off the release of his new album, RICHAXXHAITIAN. It's the biggest release of his career thus far, and has been met with universal praise from critics and fans. It looked destined to be the rapper's best-selling release, but something went wrong. Mach-Hommy issued a public service announcement to his fans on May 23rd, claiming that Spotify dropped the ball with the rollout. Not only is the album no longer available on the platform, but Mach-Hommy is not seeing any payment from the days it actually was.

The former Griselda rapper posted his 15-minute PSA to X (formerly Twitter). He held up a newspaper with the date, then proceeded to break down Spotify's failings. "This past Monday, I woke up to several messages informing me that my album was compromised," he explained. "I get with my team, we start looking at stuff, then sh*t look weird. We realize, oh sh*t, there's no album. The album is gone. It's gone off Spotify, which is kind of wild." Mach-Hommy reached out to Spotify to figure out what went wrong, but more questions arose. "They say they thought it was me who took it down," he explained.

Mach-Hommy Also Experienced YouTube Issues

The rapper asserted that he did not take RICHAXXHAITIAN down. More importantly, though, he asked why he wasn't contacted by Spotify about the missing album. "Well, regardless of whether or not you thought it was me or not," he recalled asking. "Why were we not notified, or at least someone from my team? This is a new release. I just dropped this." Mach-Hommy then revealed that he ran into a similar issue on YouTube, where he was unable to change his profile or upload new videos. "They tell you they don't know what's going on," he noted. "They've investigated it for ten plus days. The ticket has been escalated all over the departments."

Mach-Hommy has yet to determine the cause of both situations. He did, however, shower his fans with praise. Despite the Spotify and YouTube complications, RICHAXXHAITIAN went number one on iTunes hip-hop charts. "If that ain't love, I don't know what is," he asserted. "I really appreciate that sh*t... For me, I was informed by that move y'all made. I was inspired by that."

The rapper encouraged fans to continue streaming his new album on Apple Music, and other streaming platforms until the Spotify situation gets worked out. "Y'all should go to Apple and download so it ain't got nothing to do with nobody manipulating nothing."

