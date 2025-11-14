Criminally Attached – Album by Nicholas Craven & Boldy James

Boldy James and producer Nicholas Craven link up once again for new collab album Criminally Attached. The 10-track project is an iconic collaboration that reminds everyone why their chemistry is one of the best in underground rap. Boldy has been quietly teasing new heat for months, and this project feels like the moment where all those whispers pay off. Craven’s production is dusty, soulful, and haunting. Boldy slides over the beats with his trademark calm delivery. The bars hit heavy without ever trying too hard, and the pacing gives the album that cinematic feel fans expect from the duo. No gimmicks, no filler. Just two artists locked in and doing what they do best. Criminally Attached is another strong entry in Boldy’s catalog and a reminder that Craven’s ear is unmatched.