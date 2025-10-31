Infrared Dot Com - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven remain one of the best producer/rapper duos in hip-hop. On November 14th, they are going to be coming through with a new album called Criminally Attached. Today, they dropped a new single from the album called "Infrared Dot Com." This track is certainly going to get fans excited for the project, as it features everything you would want from these two. There is a catchy, ear-grabbing sample. Meanwhile, Boldy brings his signature flows and storytelling. Whenever these two get together, an album of the year contender follows. Only time will tell if that is true all over again.
Release Date: October 31, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Criminally Attached
Quotable Lyrics from Infrared Dot Com
Free Lou, still trapping in the zone like a 3/2
Arm and Hammer mixing water whipping like a skidoo
Za funky as Pepe Le Pew, P. U
It sucks to be you
One thing I hate is a Mr. Me Too
A get you knocked off, no Temu