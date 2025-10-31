Infrared Dot Com - Song by Boldy James & Nicholas Craven

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven are about to team up for another new album in "Criminally Attached," but first, a new single has arrived.

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven remain one of the best producer/rapper duos in hip-hop. On November 14th, they are going to be coming through with a new album called Criminally Attached. Today, they dropped a new single from the album called "Infrared Dot Com." This track is certainly going to get fans excited for the project, as it features everything you would want from these two. There is a catchy, ear-grabbing sample. Meanwhile, Boldy brings his signature flows and storytelling. Whenever these two get together, an album of the year contender follows. Only time will tell if that is true all over again.

