Ransom, Conway The Machine, & V Don Unite For 10-Track Effort "Chaos Is My Ladder 2"

Ransom and Conway the Machine had underground hip-hop fans chomping at the bit about a week ago. The unofficial duo put out a track called "Higher Killer" alongside Lloyd Banks and producer V Don. Since its release on August 30, the record has garnered quite a bit of traction, raking in over 76,000 streams. Fans felt they were picking up the scent of an upcoming collaboration project. Well, they were spot on the money because Ransom and Conway are here a week later with Chaos Is My Ladder 2 .

Given the straight-forward nature of the lead single, we were predicting that this would be a fairly simple listening experience. What we mean by that is that we saw a scenario where the project would be pretty short and not toy with the listener. Give us what we need and nothing more. That's exactly what we are getting from Ransom, Conway, and V Don. It's 10 cuts and it clocks in at around 27 minutes. In all honesty, that's what we were hoping for. While they are certainly great MCs from a rapping perspective, we don't think they can differentiate things enough to keep things sounding fresh. Conway's last project was a pretty good example of this. But overall, this is a tight and very fine tape from two of NY's most prolific acts.