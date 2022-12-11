High-caliber MCs are still feeding hip-hop fans all the way to the end of the year. Ransom and V Don are the latest to announce new music, as they’ve linked with Lloyd Banks to release the single “Short Notice.” The track seemingly comes in anticipation of another collab between the New York rapper and producer. They’ve announced Chaos Is My Ladder, an upcoming project from the two set to release sometime this December. Moreover, it follows a streak of quality singles and collaborations, from his October track “Sinatra’s Demons” to “Band of Brothers” with Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh.

As expected, “Short Notice” is a no-frills track with heavy East Coast energy, from the dominant and emphatic performances to the heavy drums. There’s also some great sample work on display, with a rich instrumental pallet that makes the beat varied. For example, there are shimmering chimes, a passionate string section, acoustic guitar chords, and atmospheric keys. It may sound like a lot, but the way different elements come in and out of the song’s structure and mix is dynamic. It shows V Don’s versatility and production talent, who recently released a sharp collab album with Willie The Kid.

Meanwhile, Ransom and Lloyd Banks also hold their bars to that high standard. They’re able to give the lush beat a raw edge through their flows and authoritative deliveries. If anything, it shows how timeless and universal this sound is, and how it’s still able to captivate. They have a lot of legacy to uphold, as Lloyd Banks paid tribute to his late manager Hovain.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 13: Lloyd Banks “The Course Of The Inevitable 2” Album Listening Party at Quad Studios on July 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In terms of subject matter, the MCs address familiar street tales and attitudes with detailed perspectives. Also, their rhyme schemes don’t crumble under the weight of hardened upbringings and lost friends. As they rap about their credibility and movement, they are still hyper-focused on engaging flows and lines to back up their experiences.

I see everything, negative and positive.

Keep it coming!! — Ransom (@RansomPLS) December 8, 2022

You can find “Short Notice” by Ransom, Lloyd Banks, and V Don on your preferred streaming service. Also, you can find some notable lines from the single below and stay tuned to HNHH for the release of Chaos Is My Ladder this December.

Quotable Lyrics

It’s time we even the score, but if we both shootin’

No way we leavin’ a draw, this game, we sweep ’em in full

You gotta judge a team on how they leavin’ the court,

Heads high, it’s no Biggie, like homie from Bed-Stuy,

Now we don’t need your support ’cause my n***as gon’ get by