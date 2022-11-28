Hip-hop lost a pillar in the community. Manager to Lloyd Banks, Young Guru, and many others, Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton, passed away over the weekend. His family announced his death on his Instagram page as the rap community came together to pay homage.

“It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday,” he statement read. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative. We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.”

Hovain was a veteran manager in hip-hop and an executive at Cinematic Music Group. He worked alongside hip-hop’s biggest names and continued to serve as a pivotal force in the East Coast scene.

Lloyd Banks, who Hovain managed, shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram shortly after the news emerged.

“HOV!!!! Been thinking about all of the conversations we’ve had..the plans..goals..even down to the little things like the Knicks & Nets..what borough Bred the greatest rappers..the phone wouldn’t even ring twice when I called..you were one of the good guys in this business,” he wrote. “everything you did was for your family..I’ll forever be thankful for the connections/deals you’ve made happen..my condolences [flowers emoji] to your family @kimhylton and your daughters [broken heart emoji] gonna miss you brother.”

Prior to his tribute post on Instagram, Lloyd Banks expressed his gratitude for Hovain on Twitter. “Thank you for everything brother,” he wrote.

Additionally, many others paid tribute to Hovain, as well, including Young Guru, A-Trak, Westside Gunn, and more.

Check out Lloyd Banks’ tribute to Hovain below.