Yet another titan has fallen within the hip-hop community. While it wasn’t a rapper this time around, recording artists and industry heads alike are banding together to mourn the loss of Hovain Hylton. The beloved manager’s family has surprisingly confirmed that he passed away on Friday (November 25).

At this time, his cause of death remains unknown. Still, though, the news continues to devastate all of those whose lives Hylton touched with his work. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan ‘Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at home on Friday,” a statement posted to his Instagram page on Saturday (November 26) explains.

“He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and also a proud Brooklyn representative. We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time,” they went on. “We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time.

Interestingly, on the morning of the day he passed, Hylton tweeted a particularly uplifting message. “Good morning and thank GOD for another day,” he wrote around 8:30 AM.

Throughout his career, Hovain worked with the likes of Cam’ron, Troy Ave, Joey Bada$$, and also T-Pain. Of course, that doesn’t begin to cover the number of connections and bonds he built throughout the years.

The sheer number of kind words correspondingly coming in about the late manager proves just how strong and integral his character was. “@Hovain was one of Griselda biggest supporters. He would help any way possible. I’m forever grateful,” Westside Gunn specifically wrote on Saturday. From the sounds of things he undeniably knew his late friend was in his corner.

“Hovain forever. Unmatched positivity, [you] always fought for your folks… We all love [you] bro. Damn,” Curren$y later added. At the same time, Hit-Boy reflected, “Hovain had just hit me up about doing some music with Lloyd Banks. God bless his family.”

Keep scrolling for more of hip-hop’s reactions to Hovain Hylton’s untimely death. Additionally, tributes to his legacy are also below.

Hovain was one of the kindest dudes in the music biz. I have been nagging him about a Banks verse for real late 2 constantly … always warm ..never got annoyed with my nagging .. just a sweet soul



Hovain Hylton, Maino and guest attend T-Pain’s performance during Sunset Saturday at PhD, Dream Downtown Hotel Rooftop on November 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images)

RIP Hovain Hylton.

