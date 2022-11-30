The hip hop community is still mourning the shocking passing of famed hip hop manager, Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton. Hovain client list of stars included Joey Badda$$, T-Pain and Troy Ave. The “Your Style” rapper took to Instagram with a message for the late manager. He even joked that the reason for Hovain’s untimely death was to promote a new film the two had just released.

“Our friendship might’ve changed but the love was never lost #RIPHOVAIN My Brother b4 & After Rap,” Troy wrote. “This Nigga Hov think he slick, he gon go and die soon as our movie drop just to bring marketing & promotions to his acting skills lol Hov Would be crying laughing at that Joke #iykyk.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: Troy Ave attends Wrkng Title Fall 2014 press event at Manon on April 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

New York City: The Movie was released on all streaming platforms on Friday (November 25). It features 13 tracks by the Brooklyn rapper with an essence of New York’s traditional boom bap sound. Troy recently took to Instagram with a message about his new project. “Remember when I came in the game and put all the OGs on my wave,” he wrote. “Outta love & to remind the world of that NYC sound?! Well Ima restore the feeling [100 emoji] And all my people from outta town that appreciate that classic feel I got U! Just know u dont go to the Chinese store when u want Pizza!”

As for Hovain, the world was notified by news of his passing via a statement written by his loved ones. “It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends, and colleagues that Jonathan’ Hovain’ Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and a proud Brooklyn representative.”

Stream New York City: The Movie available now on Apple Music and Spotify.